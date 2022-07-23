Textbook Question
In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.
a. Three / uracil
b. Two / uracil
c. Two / thymine
d. Three / thymine
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In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.
a. Three / uracil
b. Two / uracil
c. Two / thymine
d. Three / thymine
Which of the following statements about a carbonated cola beverage with a pH of 2.9 is true?
a. It has a relatively high concentration of hydrogen ions.
b. It has a relatively low concentration of hydrogen ions.
c. It has equal amounts of hydroxyl and hydrogen ions.
d. Cola is a buffered solution.
Proteins are polymers of __________.
a. Amino acids
b. Fatty acids
c. Nucleic acids
d. Monosaccharides
The __________ scale is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
Which of the following are hydrophobic organic molecules?
a. Proteins
b. Carbohydrates
c. Lipids
d. Nucleic acids