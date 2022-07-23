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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

A nucleic acid containing the base uracil would also contain __________ sugar.

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Recall that nucleic acids are polymers made up of nucleotides, each consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Identify the two main types of nucleic acids: DNA and RNA. DNA contains the bases adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine, while RNA contains adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
Understand that uracil is a nitrogenous base found only in RNA, not in DNA.
Recognize that the sugar in RNA nucleotides is ribose, whereas in DNA nucleotides it is deoxyribose (which lacks one oxygen atom compared to ribose).
Therefore, if a nucleic acid contains uracil, it must contain the sugar ribose.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleic Acid Types

Nucleic acids are biomolecules that store genetic information, primarily DNA and RNA. DNA contains the bases adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine, while RNA contains adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine. The presence of uracil is a distinguishing feature of RNA.
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Nucleic Acids

Sugar Component in Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids are composed of nucleotides, each containing a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, which lacks one oxygen atom compared to ribose sugar found in RNA. The type of sugar is linked to the type of nucleic acid.
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Nucleic Acids

Uracil and Its Association with RNA

Uracil is a pyrimidine base found exclusively in RNA, replacing thymine found in DNA. Its presence indicates the nucleic acid is RNA, which contains ribose sugar. This distinction helps identify the sugar type based on the nitrogenous bases present.
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1) RNA Processing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.

a. Three / uracil

b. Two / uracil

c. Two / thymine

d. Three / thymine

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about a carbonated cola beverage with a pH of 2.9 is true?

a. It has a relatively high concentration of hydrogen ions.

b. It has a relatively low concentration of hydrogen ions.

c. It has equal amounts of hydroxyl and hydrogen ions.

d. Cola is a buffered solution.

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Textbook Question

Proteins are polymers of __________.

a. Amino acids

b. Fatty acids

c. Nucleic acids

d. Monosaccharides

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Textbook Question

The __________ scale is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are hydrophobic organic molecules?

a. Proteins

b. Carbohydrates

c. Lipids

d. Nucleic acids

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