Textbook Question
In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.
a. Three / uracil
b. Two / uracil
c. Two / thymine
d. Three / thymine
1447
views
In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.
a. Three / uracil
b. Two / uracil
c. Two / thymine
d. Three / thymine
Proteins are polymers of __________.
a. Amino acids
b. Fatty acids
c. Nucleic acids
d. Monosaccharides
The __________ scale is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
A nucleic acid containing the base uracil would also contain __________ sugar.