In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.
a. Three / uracil
b. Two / uracil
c. Two / thymine
d. Three / thymine
In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.
a. Three / uracil
b. Two / uracil
c. Two / thymine
d. Three / thymine
Which of the following statements about a carbonated cola beverage with a pH of 2.9 is true?
a. It has a relatively high concentration of hydrogen ions.
b. It has a relatively low concentration of hydrogen ions.
c. It has equal amounts of hydroxyl and hydrogen ions.
d. Cola is a buffered solution.
The __________ scale is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
All chemical reactions begin with reactants and result in new molecules called __________ .
A nucleic acid containing the base uracil would also contain __________ sugar.
Which of the following are hydrophobic organic molecules?
a. Proteins
b. Carbohydrates
c. Lipids
d. Nucleic acids