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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Proteins are polymers of __________.
a. Amino acids
b. Fatty acids
c. Nucleic acids
d. Monosaccharides

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1
Understand that proteins are large biomolecules essential for various biological functions, and they are made up of smaller building blocks.
Recall the four main types of biological macromolecules: proteins, lipids, nucleic acids, and carbohydrates, each composed of specific monomers.
Identify that proteins are polymers formed by linking together amino acids through peptide bonds.
Recognize that fatty acids are the building blocks of lipids, nucleic acids are made of nucleotides, and monosaccharides are the monomers of carbohydrates.
Conclude that the correct answer is that proteins are polymers of amino acids.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proteins as Polymers

Proteins are large molecules made up of smaller units called monomers. These monomers link together in chains to form polymers, which fold into specific shapes to perform various biological functions.
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Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain, which determines its properties and role in protein structure.
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Other Biological Polymers

Fatty acids, nucleic acids, and monosaccharides are monomers of other biological macromolecules: lipids, nucleic acids (DNA/RNA), and carbohydrates, respectively. Understanding these helps distinguish protein composition.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In DNA, adenine forms ___________ hydrogen bonds with ____________.

a. Three / uracil

b. Two / uracil

c. Two / thymine

d. Three / thymine

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about a carbonated cola beverage with a pH of 2.9 is true?

a. It has a relatively high concentration of hydrogen ions.

b. It has a relatively low concentration of hydrogen ions.

c. It has equal amounts of hydroxyl and hydrogen ions.

d. Cola is a buffered solution.

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Textbook Question

The __________ scale is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.

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Textbook Question

All chemical reactions begin with reactants and result in new molecules called __________ .

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Textbook Question

A nucleic acid containing the base uracil would also contain __________ sugar.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are hydrophobic organic molecules?

a. Proteins

b. Carbohydrates

c. Lipids

d. Nucleic acids

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