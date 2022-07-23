Textbook Question
Reactions that release energy are called __________ reactions.
1545
views
Reactions that release energy are called __________ reactions.
Proteins are polymers of __________.
a. Amino acids
b. Fatty acids
c. Nucleic acids
d. Monosaccharides
The __________ scale is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?
a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂
b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP
c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂
d. A + BC → AB + C
All chemical reactions begin with reactants and result in new molecules called __________ .
A nucleic acid containing the base uracil would also contain __________ sugar.