A man experienced a laboratory accident in which he was infected with adenovirus. What signs or symptoms might he exhibit?
a. Sore throat
b. Headache
c. Pinkeye
d. All of the above
A man experienced a laboratory accident in which he was infected with adenovirus. What signs or symptoms might he exhibit?
a. Sore throat
b. Headache
c. Pinkeye
d. All of the above
Which of the following is an inflammatory condition of the liver?
a. Fifth disease
b. PML
c. Seed warts
d. Hepatitis
Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent
state in humans?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Adenoviridae
d. Parvoviridae
Which of the following herpesvirus infections would be potentially most serious?
a. A whitlow
b. Ocular herpes
c. Shingles
d. Cytomegalovirus in a fetus
Monkeypox has been diagnosed in several humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What might be recommended to prevent further risk of infection?
a. Catch the monkeys for inoculation with monkeypox vaccine.
b. Remove infected tissues from humans with chemicals, by surgery, or by freezing.
c. Reinstate smallpox vaccinations for the country's population.
d. The diagnosis must have been incorrect because humans are unaffected by
monkeypox.
A distinguishing feature of poxvirus is _____.
a. its large size
b. a polyhedral capsid
c. the type of RNA it contains
d. the production of several types of warts