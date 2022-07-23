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Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 8
Chapter 24, Problem 8

Which of the following statements is false?
a. B19 virus is the primary parvovirus of humans.
b. Erythema infectiosum is caused by a parvovirus.
c. In children, parvovirus infections are accompanied by a high mortality rate.
d. Parvovirus infection in humans results in infectious reddening of the skin.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of parvoviruses in humans. The primary human parvovirus is known as B19 virus, which is responsible for certain clinical conditions.
Step 2: Review the clinical manifestations caused by parvovirus B19. One common disease caused by this virus is erythema infectiosum, also known as fifth disease, which typically presents with a characteristic rash.
Step 3: Analyze the severity of parvovirus infections in children. Parvovirus B19 infections in children are generally mild and self-limiting, with low mortality rates.
Step 4: Consider the symptoms related to parvovirus infection, particularly the skin manifestations. The infection often results in a distinctive reddening of the skin, especially on the cheeks, giving a 'slapped cheek' appearance.
Step 5: Based on the above information, identify which statement contradicts established knowledge about parvovirus B19 infections, focusing on the claim about mortality rates in children.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parvovirus B19 and Its Role in Human Infection

Parvovirus B19 is the main parvovirus that infects humans, causing diseases such as erythema infectiosum. It primarily targets red blood cell precursors, leading to various clinical manifestations, especially in children and immunocompromised individuals.
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Erythema Infectiosum (Fifth Disease)

Erythema infectiosum is a mild childhood illness caused by parvovirus B19, characterized by a distinctive 'slapped cheek' rash and sometimes a lacy rash on the body. It is generally self-limiting and not associated with high mortality in healthy children.
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Mortality and Clinical Severity of Parvovirus Infections in Children

Parvovirus B19 infections in children are usually mild and rarely fatal. High mortality rates are uncommon except in cases with underlying conditions like anemia or immunodeficiency, making statements about high mortality in typical pediatric infections inaccurate.
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Textbook Question

A man experienced a laboratory accident in which he was infected with adenovirus. What signs or symptoms might he exhibit?

a. Sore throat

b. Headache

c. Pinkeye

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an inflammatory condition of the liver?

a. Fifth disease

b. PML

c. Seed warts

d. Hepatitis

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Textbook Question

Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent

state in humans?

a. Herpesviridae

b. Poxviridae

c. Adenoviridae

d. Parvoviridae

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Textbook Question

Which of the following herpesvirus infections would be potentially most serious?

a. A whitlow

b. Ocular herpes

c. Shingles

d. Cytomegalovirus in a fetus

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Textbook Question

Monkeypox has been diagnosed in several humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What might be recommended to prevent further risk of infection?

a. Catch the monkeys for inoculation with monkeypox vaccine.

b. Remove infected tissues from humans with chemicals, by surgery, or by freezing.

c. Reinstate smallpox vaccinations for the country's population.

d. The diagnosis must have been incorrect because humans are unaffected by

monkeypox.

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Textbook Question

A distinguishing feature of poxvirus is _____.

a. its large size

b. a polyhedral capsid

c. the type of RNA it contains

d. the production of several types of warts

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