Young Luis has skin lesions. His mother knows from microbiology class that five childhood diseases can produce spots. Name those five diseases and the viruses that cause each. List some questions to ask to determine which of these viruses Luis has.
Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 25, Problem 3
The patient in room 519 exhibits yellowing skin and eyes, and it is suspected among the nursing staff that the diagnosis will be some kind of viral hepatitis. Make a chart of five kinds of hepatitis mentioned in this chapter, the infecting pathogen, how the patient might have become infected, and the relative degree of seriousness.
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Identify the five main types of viral hepatitis commonly discussed: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.
For each type, determine the infecting pathogen, which is a specific virus: Hepatitis A virus (HAV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis D virus (HDV), and Hepatitis E virus (HEV).
Research and note the common modes of transmission for each virus, such as fecal-oral route, bloodborne, sexual contact, or contaminated food/water.
Assess the relative seriousness of each hepatitis type by considering factors like acute versus chronic infection potential, severity of symptoms, and risk of long-term liver damage or complications.
Organize this information into a clear chart format with columns for 'Hepatitis Type', 'Infecting Pathogen', 'Mode of Transmission', and 'Relative Seriousness' to provide a comprehensive overview.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Types of Viral Hepatitis
Viral hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver caused by different viruses, primarily hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Each type is caused by a distinct virus with unique transmission routes, clinical features, and outcomes. Understanding these types helps in diagnosis and treatment planning.
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Modes of Transmission
Hepatitis viruses spread through various routes such as fecal-oral (hepatitis A and E), bloodborne or sexual contact (hepatitis B, C, and D). Knowing how each virus is transmitted aids in identifying the source of infection and implementing preventive measures.
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Severity and Clinical Outcomes
The seriousness of hepatitis infections varies; some cause acute, self-limiting illness (hepatitis A and E), while others can lead to chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, or liver cancer (hepatitis B, C, and D). Assessing severity is crucial for prognosis and treatment decisions.
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