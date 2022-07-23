The patient in room 519 exhibits yellowing skin and eyes, and it is suspected among the nursing staff that the diagnosis will be some kind of viral hepatitis. Make a chart of five kinds of hepatitis mentioned in this chapter, the infecting pathogen, how the patient might have become infected, and the relative degree of seriousness.
Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 25, Problem 3
_____Postpolio syndrome is due to latent polioviruses that become active 30 to 40 years after the initial infection.
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1
Understand the nature of postpolio syndrome: it is a condition that affects polio survivors years after recovery from the initial poliovirus infection.
Recognize that postpolio syndrome is not caused by latent polioviruses reactivating, but rather by the gradual deterioration of motor neurons that were initially damaged during the acute poliovirus infection.
Recall that poliovirus is an RNA virus that does not establish latency like some DNA viruses (e.g., herpesviruses), so the concept of latent polioviruses reactivating is incorrect.
Identify that the correct cause of postpolio syndrome involves the overuse and aging of surviving motor neurons, leading to new muscle weakness and fatigue decades after the initial infection.
Conclude that the blank in the statement should be filled with a phrase indicating that postpolio syndrome is due to the degeneration of motor neurons rather than reactivation of latent virus.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Poliovirus and Initial Infection
Poliovirus is an enterovirus that primarily infects motor neurons, causing poliomyelitis. The initial infection can lead to paralysis by damaging nerve cells, but many recover as the virus is cleared. Understanding the nature of the initial infection is crucial to grasping later complications.
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Initiation of Transcription
Postpolio Syndrome (PPS)
Postpolio syndrome is a condition affecting polio survivors years after recovery, characterized by new muscle weakness and fatigue. It is not caused by reactivation of the virus but is believed to result from the gradual deterioration of motor neurons that were initially damaged.
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Prions
Latency and Viral Reactivation
Latency refers to a virus remaining dormant within the host and reactivating later. Poliovirus does not establish latency; thus, PPS is not due to latent virus reactivation but rather to long-term nerve damage. This distinction is key to understanding the pathogenesis of PPS.
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Persistent Viral Infections
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