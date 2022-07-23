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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 2
Chapter 25, Problem 2

_____All infections of polio are crippling.

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1
Step 1: Understand the statement given: "All infections of polio are crippling." This is a universal affirmative statement, meaning every case of polio infection results in crippling effects.
Step 2: Identify the logical form of the statement. It can be expressed as: "For all x, if x is a polio infection, then x is crippling."
Step 3: Translate this into a conditional logical expression: \(\forall x (P(x) \rightarrow C(x))\), where \(P(x)\) means "x is a polio infection" and \(C(x)\) means "x is crippling."
Step 4: Consider the implications of this statement in microbiology: it means that the presence of the poliovirus infection always leads to crippling symptoms, which is a strong claim and may not reflect all clinical cases.
Step 5: To analyze or test this statement, one would need epidemiological data on polio infections and their outcomes to verify if all infections indeed result in crippling effects.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poliovirus and Pathogenesis

Poliovirus is an enterovirus that primarily infects the gastrointestinal tract but can invade the nervous system. Understanding its pathogenesis is crucial, as only a small percentage of infections lead to paralysis, while most are asymptomatic or cause mild illness.
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Clinical Spectrum of Poliovirus Infection

Polio infections range from asymptomatic to minor illness and, in rare cases, paralytic disease. Recognizing this spectrum helps clarify that not all polio infections result in crippling paralysis.
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Epidemiology and Disease Outcome

Epidemiological data show that approximately 1% of poliovirus infections cause paralytic polio. This concept highlights the importance of understanding infection rates versus severe disease outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The patient in room 519 exhibits yellowing skin and eyes, and it is suspected among the nursing staff that the diagnosis will be some kind of viral hepatitis. Make a chart of five kinds of hepatitis mentioned in this chapter, the infecting pathogen, how the patient might have become infected, and the relative degree of seriousness.

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Textbook Question

Young Luis has skin lesions. His mother knows from microbiology class that five childhood diseases can produce spots. Name those five diseases and the viruses that cause each. List some questions to ask to determine which of these viruses Luis has.

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Textbook Question

The smallest animal viruses are in the family ___________.


a. Caliciviridae

b. Astroviridae

c. Togaviridae

d. Picornaviridae

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Textbook Question

_____Postpolio syndrome is due to latent polioviruses that become active 30 to 40 years after the initial infection.

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Textbook Question

Label the flu epidemics. How can you best explain the biennial fluctuation in the number of cases? How can you explain the epidemics?

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Textbook Question

What do viruses in the families Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Astroviridae, Coronaviridae, Togaviridae, Flaviviridae, and Retroviridae have in common?


a. They are arboviruses.

b. They are nonpathogenic.

c. They have positive single-stranded RNA genomes.

d. They have negative single-stranded RNA genomes.

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