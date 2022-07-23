The patient in room 519 exhibits yellowing skin and eyes, and it is suspected among the nursing staff that the diagnosis will be some kind of viral hepatitis. Make a chart of five kinds of hepatitis mentioned in this chapter, the infecting pathogen, how the patient might have become infected, and the relative degree of seriousness.
_____All infections of polio are crippling.
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Key Concepts
Poliovirus and Pathogenesis
Clinical Spectrum of Poliovirus Infection
Epidemiology and Disease Outcome
Young Luis has skin lesions. His mother knows from microbiology class that five childhood diseases can produce spots. Name those five diseases and the viruses that cause each. List some questions to ask to determine which of these viruses Luis has.
The smallest animal viruses are in the family ___________.
a. Caliciviridae
b. Astroviridae
c. Togaviridae
d. Picornaviridae
_____Postpolio syndrome is due to latent polioviruses that become active 30 to 40 years after the initial infection.
Label the flu epidemics. How can you best explain the biennial fluctuation in the number of cases? How can you explain the epidemics?
What do viruses in the families Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Astroviridae, Coronaviridae, Togaviridae, Flaviviridae, and Retroviridae have in common?
a. They are arboviruses.
b. They are nonpathogenic.
c. They have positive single-stranded RNA genomes.
d. They have negative single-stranded RNA genomes.