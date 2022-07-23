Textbook Question
In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
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In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
_________ is the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste in water.
Industrial fermentation _________.
a. Always involves alcohol production
b. Involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound
c. Refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors
d. Is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism