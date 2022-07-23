Textbook Question
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.
675
views
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.
Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.
Label the steps in the cheese-making process.
<IMAGE>