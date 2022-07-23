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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 26, Problem 1

Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.
a. Give foods a characteristic taste
b. Lower the risk of food spoilage
c. Sterilize foods
d. Increase the shelf life of the food

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of food fermentation: it involves the metabolic activity of microorganisms that transform food components, often producing acids, alcohols, and other compounds.
Analyze option (a): Fermentation produces characteristic flavors and aromas in foods, such as in yogurt, cheese, and sauerkraut, so this is a true function of fermentation.
Analyze option (b): Fermentation lowers the risk of spoilage by producing acids or alcohols that inhibit the growth of spoilage organisms, so this is also true.
Analyze option (c): Sterilization means complete destruction of all microorganisms, including spores, which fermentation does not achieve; fermentation reduces spoilage organisms but does not sterilize food.
Analyze option (d): Fermentation increases shelf life by creating conditions unfavorable to spoilage microbes, so this is true. Therefore, the exception is the process that fermentation does not perform, which is sterilization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Food Fermentation

Food fermentation is a metabolic process where microorganisms like bacteria, yeasts, or molds convert sugars into acids, gases, or alcohol. This process alters the food's flavor, texture, and nutritional profile, often enhancing taste and preserving the food naturally.
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Food Preservation and Shelf Life

Fermentation helps preserve food by producing acids or alcohol that inhibit spoilage organisms, thereby extending the food's shelf life. This natural preservation reduces the risk of food spoilage and maintains food safety over time.
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Sterilization vs. Fermentation

Sterilization is a process that completely eliminates all microorganisms, including spores, usually by heat or chemicals. Fermentation does not sterilize food; instead, it encourages beneficial microbes while suppressing harmful ones, so fermented foods are not sterile.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.

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Textbook Question

Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the cheese-making process.

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