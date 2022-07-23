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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 10
Chapter 26, Problem 10

_________ is the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste in water.

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1
Identify the key concept in the question, which is related to the oxygen demand by aerobic organisms to break down organic waste in water.
Recall that the term describing the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste is commonly used in water quality and environmental microbiology.
Understand that this oxygen demand is a measure of the amount of biodegradable organic material present in the water, which microbes use as a food source.
Recognize that the specific term for this oxygen requirement is called the Biochemical Oxygen Demand, often abbreviated as BOD.
Summarize that BOD quantifies the oxygen needed over a certain period (usually 5 days at 20°C) for aerobic bacteria to decompose organic matter in water.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD)

BOD measures the amount of dissolved oxygen needed by aerobic microorganisms to break down organic material in water over a specific period, typically five days. It indicates the degree of organic pollution and helps assess water quality.
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Aerobic Metabolism

Aerobic metabolism refers to the process by which organisms use oxygen to convert organic compounds into energy, carbon dioxide, and water. This process is essential for decomposing organic waste in aquatic environments.
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Organic Waste in Water

Organic waste in water includes biodegradable materials like plant debris, sewage, and food residues. Its presence increases microbial activity, which consumes oxygen during decomposition, affecting aquatic life and water quality.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?

a. Primary treatment

b. Secondary treatment

c. Tertiary treatment

d. Sludge treatment

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Textbook Question

Lyophilization in food preservation is by ________.

a. Cell lysis

b. Gamma radiation

c. Rapid heating

d. Freeze-drying

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Textbook Question

A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.

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Textbook Question

Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.

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Textbook Question

Industrial fermentation _________.

a. Always involves alcohol production

b. Involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound

c. Refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors

d. Is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism

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