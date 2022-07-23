Textbook Question
In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
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In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
Lyophilization in food preservation is by ________.
a. Cell lysis
b. Gamma radiation
c. Rapid heating
d. Freeze-drying
A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.
Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.
Industrial fermentation _________.
a. Always involves alcohol production
b. Involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound
c. Refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors
d. Is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism