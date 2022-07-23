Textbook Question
Leaching of compounds from mine tailings often results in the oxidation of two elements: _____ and _____ .
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Leaching of compounds from mine tailings often results in the oxidation of two elements: _____ and _____ .
_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.
Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.
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Indicate whether the following statements is true or false.
_____ Biofilms of microorganisms form in aquatic environments only.
A microbiome is composed of _____.
a. single, pure populations
b. all organisms in a locale
c. all microbes in a location
d. only the bacteria are considered