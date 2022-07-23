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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 1
Chapter 27, Problem 1

Label the general phases in the carbon cycle.
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Identify the main reservoirs of carbon in the cycle, such as the atmosphere, plants, animals, soil, oceans, and fossil fuels.
Label the process of photosynthesis, where plants take in carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and convert it into organic matter.
Mark respiration, where animals and plants release CO2 back into the atmosphere by breaking down organic molecules for energy.
Indicate decomposition, where decomposers break down dead organisms, releasing carbon into the soil and atmosphere.
Show carbon transfer through processes like combustion of fossil fuels and sedimentation, which move carbon between reservoirs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbon Cycle Overview

The carbon cycle describes the movement of carbon through the Earth's atmosphere, biosphere, hydrosphere, and lithosphere. It involves processes like photosynthesis, respiration, decomposition, and combustion, which transfer carbon between living organisms and the environment.
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Photosynthesis and Respiration

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants and other autotrophs convert atmospheric CO2 into organic compounds using sunlight. Respiration is the reverse process where organisms break down these compounds to release energy, returning CO2 back to the atmosphere.
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Photosynthesis vs. Cellular Respiration

Decomposition and Carbon Storage

Decomposition breaks down dead organic matter, releasing carbon back into the soil and atmosphere. Some carbon is stored long-term in fossil fuels and sediments, which can be released through combustion or geological activity, completing the cycle.
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Related Practice
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Leaching of compounds from mine tailings often results in the oxidation of two elements: _____ and _____ .

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_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.

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Textbook Question

Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statements is true or false.

_____ Biofilms of microorganisms form in aquatic environments only.

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Textbook Question

A microbiome is composed of _____.

a. single, pure populations

b. all organisms in a locale

c. all microbes in a location

d. only the bacteria are considered

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