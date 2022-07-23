Textbook Question
Label the general phases in the carbon cycle.
<IMAGE>
1490
views
Label the general phases in the carbon cycle.
<IMAGE>
Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.
<IMAGE>
When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?
a. One
b. Three
c. Hundreds
d. Thousands
Indicate whether the following statements is true or false.
_____ Biofilms of microorganisms form in aquatic environments only.
Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.
A microbiome is composed of _____.
a. single, pure populations
b. all organisms in a locale
c. all microbes in a location
d. only the bacteria are considered