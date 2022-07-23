Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 2
Chapter 27, Problem 2

_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of cooperation commonly observed among microorganisms in microhabitats. This usually refers to interactions where different microbial species or strains work together for mutual benefit.
Recall that in microbiology, 'syntrophic cooperation' or 'syntrophy' describes a relationship where microorganisms depend on each other to degrade substances that neither can degrade alone.
Consider other types of cooperation such as mutualism, commensalism, or biofilm formation, but focus on the term that specifically highlights cooperation in microhabitats.
Understand that the blank is likely asking for a term describing this cooperative behavior, which is often 'syntrophic' or 'syntrophy' in microbial ecology.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is the one that best fits the concept of cooperative interactions among microorganisms in microhabitats.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Cooperation

Microbial cooperation refers to interactions where microorganisms work together for mutual benefit, such as sharing nutrients or protecting each other from stress. This behavior enhances survival and efficiency in complex environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:20
Introduction to Microbial Genetics

Microhabitats

Microhabitats are small, specialized environments within larger ecosystems where microorganisms live. These niches provide unique physical and chemical conditions that influence microbial interactions and community structure.

Symbiotic Relationships

Symbiotic relationships involve close associations between different microbial species, including mutualism, commensalism, and parasitism. Cooperation often arises from mutualistic interactions that improve resource access or environmental adaptation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:59
Symbiotic Relationships
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the general phases in the carbon cycle.

<IMAGE>

1490
views
Textbook Question

Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.

<IMAGE>

1831
views
Textbook Question

When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?

a. One

b. Three

c. Hundreds

d. Thousands

1318
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statements is true or false.

_____ Biofilms of microorganisms form in aquatic environments only.

1558
views
Textbook Question

Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.

1543
views
Textbook Question

A microbiome is composed of _____.

a. single, pure populations

b. all organisms in a locale

c. all microbes in a location

d. only the bacteria are considered

1451
views