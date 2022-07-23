Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 2
Chapter 27, Problem 2

Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key processes involved in the nitrogen cycle, which typically include nitrogen fixation, nitrification, assimilation, ammonification, and denitrification.
Locate the part of the image where atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) is converted into ammonia (NH₃) or related compounds by nitrogen-fixing bacteria; this process is called nitrogen fixation.
Find the step where ammonia is oxidized to nitrites (NO₂⁻) and then to nitrates (NO₃⁻) by nitrifying bacteria; this two-step process is known as nitrification.
Look for the assimilation process where plants absorb nitrates or ammonium ions from the soil to synthesize organic nitrogen compounds like amino acids.
Identify ammonification, where decomposers convert organic nitrogen from dead organisms or waste back into ammonia, and denitrification, where denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates back into atmospheric nitrogen, completing the cycle.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrogen Fixation

Nitrogen fixation is the process by which atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) is converted into ammonia (NH₃) or related compounds usable by plants. This is primarily carried out by certain bacteria and archaea, either free-living or in symbiosis with legumes, making nitrogen accessible for biological use.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
5 Nitrogenous Bases

Nitrification

Nitrification is a two-step aerobic process where ammonia is first oxidized to nitrite (NO₂⁻) by bacteria like Nitrosomonas, and then nitrite is oxidized to nitrate (NO₃⁻) by Nitrobacter. Nitrate is a form of nitrogen that plants can readily absorb and utilize for growth.

Denitrification

Denitrification is the anaerobic process where nitrate is reduced back to nitrogen gas (N₂) by denitrifying bacteria, completing the nitrogen cycle. This process returns nitrogen to the atmosphere, reducing soil nitrate levels and influencing nitrogen availability in ecosystems.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the general phases in the carbon cycle.

<IMAGE>

1490
views
Textbook Question

_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.

1428
views
Textbook Question

When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?

a. One

b. Three

c. Hundreds

d. Thousands

1318
views
Textbook Question

Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.

1543
views
Textbook Question

A microbiome is composed of _____.

a. single, pure populations

b. all organisms in a locale

c. all microbes in a location

d. only the bacteria are considered

1451
views
Textbook Question

Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.

776
views