Textbook Question
Label the general phases in the carbon cycle.
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Label the general phases in the carbon cycle.
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_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.
When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?
a. One
b. Three
c. Hundreds
d. Thousands
Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.
A microbiome is composed of _____.
a. single, pure populations
b. all organisms in a locale
c. all microbes in a location
d. only the bacteria are considered
Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.