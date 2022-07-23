Textbook Question
Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
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Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
Anammox reactions are:
a. Anaerobic and part of nitrogen cycling
b. Anaerobic and part of carbon cycling
c. Aerobic and part of sulfur cycling
d. Aerobic and part of metal ion oxidation
Which of the following diseases is not caused by NIAID category A biological weapons
agents?
a. Smallpox
b. Plague
c. Q fever
d. Tularemia
In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the:
a. Littoral zone
b. Limnetic zone
c. Profundal zone
d. Benthic zone