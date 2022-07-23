Label each type of flagellar arrangement.
a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>
c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>
Label each type of flagellar arrangement.
a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>
c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>
A "9 + 2" arrangement of microtubules is seen in __________ .
a. archaeal flagella
b. bacterial flagella
c. eukaryotic flagella
d. all prokaryotic flagella
Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?
a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.
b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.
c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.
d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.
Define cytosol.
The term fluid mosaic has been used in describing the cytoplasmic membrane. How does each word of that phrase accurately describe our current understanding of a cell membrane?
Which of the following statements concerning growth and reproduction is false?
a. Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms
b. A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive
c. Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive
d. Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves