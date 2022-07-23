Define cytosol.

Label each type of flagellar arrangement.
a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>
c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>
Label each type of flagellar arrangement.
a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>
c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>
Match the terms with their descriptions following. Only one description is intended for each term.
____ Ribosome
____ Cytoskeleton
____ Centriole
____ Nucleus
____ Mitochondrion
____ Chloroplast
____ ER
____ Golgi body
____ Peroxisome
A. Site of protein synthesis
B. Contains enzymes to neutralize hydrogen peroxide
C. Functions as the transport system within a eukaryotic cell
D. Allows contraction of the cell
E. Site of most DNA in eukaryotes
F. Contains microtubules in "9 + 0" arrangement
G. Light-harvesting organelle
H. Packages large molecules for export from a cell
I. Its internal membranes are sites for ATP production
A "9 + 2" arrangement of microtubules is seen in __________ .
a. archaeal flagella
b. bacterial flagella
c. eukaryotic flagella
d. all prokaryotic flagella
Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?
a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.
b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.
c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.
d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.
A scientist who is studying passive movement of chemicals across the cytoplasmic membrane of Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi measures the rate at which two chemicals diffuse into a cell as a function of external concentration. The results are shown in the following figure. Chemical A diffuses into the cell more rapidly than does B at lower external concentrations, but the rate levels off as the external concentration increases. The rate of diffusion of chemical B continues to increase as the external concentration increases.
a. How can you explain the differences in the diffusion rates of chemicals A and B?
b. Why does the diffusion rate of chemical A taper off?
c. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical A?
d. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical B?
Which of the following statements concerning growth and reproduction is false?
a. Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms
b. A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive
c. Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive
d. Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves