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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 3
Chapter 3, Problem 3

Define cytosol.

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1
Understand that cytosol is a component of the cell's internal environment, specifically within the cytoplasm.
Recognize that cytosol is the aqueous, gel-like substance that surrounds the organelles inside the cell membrane but excludes the organelles themselves.
Note that cytosol contains water, dissolved ions, small molecules, and large water-soluble molecules such as proteins.
Understand that cytosol plays a crucial role in cellular processes such as metabolism, signal transduction, and molecular transport.
Summarize by defining cytosol as the fluid portion of the cytoplasm where many cellular activities occur, distinct from the organelles suspended within it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytosol Definition

Cytosol is the aqueous, gel-like substance inside cells where organelles are suspended. It is the site of many metabolic reactions and provides a medium for molecular movement within the cell.
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Cellular Compartmentalization

Cells are divided into compartments, such as the cytosol and organelles, each with specific functions. Understanding cytosol requires recognizing it as the fluid portion outside organelles but inside the plasma membrane.
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Role in Cellular Metabolism

The cytosol hosts numerous enzymatic reactions essential for processes like glycolysis and signal transduction. It plays a critical role in maintaining cellular homeostasis and facilitating biochemical pathways.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each type of flagellar arrangement.

a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>

c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Match the terms with their descriptions following. Only one description is intended for each term.


 ____ Ribosome

 ____ Cytoskeleton

 ____ Centriole

 ____ Nucleus

 ____ Mitochondrion

 ____ Chloroplast

 ____ ER

 ____ Golgi body

 ____ Peroxisome



A. Site of protein synthesis

B. Contains enzymes to neutralize hydrogen peroxide

C. Functions as the transport system within a eukaryotic cell

D. Allows contraction of the cell

E. Site of most DNA in eukaryotes

F. Contains microtubules in "9 + 0" arrangement

G. Light-harvesting organelle

H. Packages large molecules for export from a cell

I. Its internal membranes are sites for ATP production

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Textbook Question

A "9 + 2" arrangement of microtubules is seen in __________ .


a. archaeal flagella

b. bacterial flagella

c. eukaryotic flagella

d. all prokaryotic flagella

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?


a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.

b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.

c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.

d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.

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Textbook Question

A scientist who is studying passive movement of chemicals across the cytoplasmic membrane of Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi measures the rate at which two chemicals diffuse into a cell as a function of external concentration. The results are shown in the following figure. Chemical A diffuses into the cell more rapidly than does B at lower external concentrations, but the rate levels off as the external concentration increases. The rate of diffusion of chemical B continues to increase as the external concentration increases.


a. How can you explain the differences in the diffusion rates of chemicals A and B?

b. Why does the diffusion rate of chemical A taper off?

c. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical A?

d. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical B?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements concerning growth and reproduction is false?

a. Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms

b. A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive

c. Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive

d. Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves

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