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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 2
Chapter 3, Problem 2

Which of the following statements concerning growth and reproduction is false?
a. Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms
b. A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive
c. Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive
d. Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of growth and reproduction in living organisms. Growth refers to an increase in size or number of cells, while reproduction is the process by which organisms produce new individuals.
Step 2: Analyze statement (a): 'Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms.' Consider examples such as bacteria that grow and divide at the same time, which supports this statement as true.
Step 3: Analyze statement (b): 'A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive.' Reflect on organisms like mature animals or plants that may not reproduce at all times but are still alive, suggesting this statement might be false.
Step 4: Analyze statement (c): 'Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive.' Think about adult organisms that have stopped growing and may not reproduce but remain alive, supporting this statement as true.
Step 5: Analyze statement (d): 'Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves.' This is generally true as a characteristic of life, so this statement is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Growth and Reproduction in Living Organisms

Growth refers to an increase in size or number of cells, while reproduction is the process of producing new individuals. Many living organisms can grow and reproduce simultaneously, but these processes are distinct and can occur independently under certain conditions.
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Criteria for Defining Life

Being alive is characterized by several features including metabolism, growth, reproduction, response to stimuli, and homeostasis. However, reproduction is not an absolute requirement at every moment for an organism to be considered alive, as some organisms may be temporarily unable to reproduce.
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Dormancy and Viability in Living Organisms

Living organisms can enter states where growth and reproduction temporarily cease, such as dormancy or senescence, yet remain alive. This shows that continuous growth and reproduction are not mandatory for life at all times.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each type of flagellar arrangement.

a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>

c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Match the terms with their descriptions following. Only one description is intended for each term.


 ____ Ribosome

 ____ Cytoskeleton

 ____ Centriole

 ____ Nucleus

 ____ Mitochondrion

 ____ Chloroplast

 ____ ER

 ____ Golgi body

 ____ Peroxisome



A. Site of protein synthesis

B. Contains enzymes to neutralize hydrogen peroxide

C. Functions as the transport system within a eukaryotic cell

D. Allows contraction of the cell

E. Site of most DNA in eukaryotes

F. Contains microtubules in "9 + 0" arrangement

G. Light-harvesting organelle

H. Packages large molecules for export from a cell

I. Its internal membranes are sites for ATP production

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Textbook Question

Sketch, name, and describe three flagellar arrangements in bacteria.

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Textbook Question

A "9 + 2" arrangement of microtubules is seen in __________ .


a. archaeal flagella

b. bacterial flagella

c. eukaryotic flagella

d. all prokaryotic flagella

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Textbook Question

Define cytosol.

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Textbook Question

A scientist who is studying passive movement of chemicals across the cytoplasmic membrane of Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi measures the rate at which two chemicals diffuse into a cell as a function of external concentration. The results are shown in the following figure. Chemical A diffuses into the cell more rapidly than does B at lower external concentrations, but the rate levels off as the external concentration increases. The rate of diffusion of chemical B continues to increase as the external concentration increases.


a. How can you explain the differences in the diffusion rates of chemicals A and B?

b. Why does the diffusion rate of chemical A taper off?

c. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical A?

d. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical B?

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