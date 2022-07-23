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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 2
Chapter 3, Problem 2

Sketch, name, and describe three flagellar arrangements in bacteria.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that bacterial flagella are whip-like structures used for motility, and their arrangement on the bacterial cell surface varies, which helps in identifying and classifying bacteria.
Step 2: Identify the first flagellar arrangement: Monotrichous. This means a single flagellum is located at one pole of the bacterium. Sketch a rod-shaped bacterium with one flagellum extending from one end.
Step 3: Identify the second flagellar arrangement: Lophotrichous. This arrangement has a cluster or tuft of flagella at one or both poles of the bacterium. Sketch a bacterium with multiple flagella grouped at one end.
Step 4: Identify the third flagellar arrangement: Peritrichous. In this case, flagella are distributed all around the surface of the bacterium. Sketch a bacterium with flagella emerging from all sides.
Step 5: For each arrangement, describe how the number and placement of flagella affect bacterial movement and how these patterns are used in microbiology to help classify and understand bacterial species.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Flagella Structure

Bacterial flagella are long, whip-like appendages used for motility. They consist of a filament, hook, and basal body, enabling rotation that propels the bacterium. Understanding this structure is essential to grasp how different arrangements affect movement.
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Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure

Monotrichous Flagellar Arrangement

Monotrichous bacteria have a single flagellum located at one pole. This arrangement allows straightforward directional movement and is common in species like Vibrio cholerae. Recognizing this helps differentiate bacterial motility types.
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Types of Flagellar Distribution on Bacteria

Lophotrichous and Peritrichous Flagellar Arrangements

Lophotrichous bacteria possess a tuft of flagella at one or both poles, enhancing propulsion. Peritrichous bacteria have flagella distributed all over the surface, allowing versatile movement. These arrangements illustrate diversity in bacterial locomotion.
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Types of Flagellar Distribution on Bacteria
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each type of flagellar arrangement.

a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>

c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Match the terms with their descriptions following. Only one description is intended for each term.


 ____ Ribosome

 ____ Cytoskeleton

 ____ Centriole

 ____ Nucleus

 ____ Mitochondrion

 ____ Chloroplast

 ____ ER

 ____ Golgi body

 ____ Peroxisome



A. Site of protein synthesis

B. Contains enzymes to neutralize hydrogen peroxide

C. Functions as the transport system within a eukaryotic cell

D. Allows contraction of the cell

E. Site of most DNA in eukaryotes

F. Contains microtubules in "9 + 0" arrangement

G. Light-harvesting organelle

H. Packages large molecules for export from a cell

I. Its internal membranes are sites for ATP production

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Textbook Question

Label the structures of the following prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. With a single word or short phrase, explain the function of each structure.

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

g.

h.

i.

j.

k.

l.

m.

n.

o.

p.

q.

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Textbook Question

A cell may allow a large or charged chemical to move across the cytoplasmic membrane, down the chemical’s electrical and chemical gradients, in a process called _________ .                   .


a. active transport

b. facilitated diffusion

c. endocytosis

d. pinocytosis

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Textbook Question

Match the structures with their descriptions following. A letter may be used more than once or not at all, and more than one letter may be correct for each blank.


  ____ Glycocalyx

  ____ Flagella

  ____ Axial filaments

 ____ Cilia

  ____ Fimbriae

  ____ Pili

  ____ Hami



A. Bristlelike projections found in quantities of 100 or more

B. Long whip

C. Responsible for conjugation

D. “Sweet cup” composed of polysaccharides and/or polypeptides

E. Numerous “grappling-hook” projections

F. Responsible for motility of spirochetes

G. Extensions not used for cell motility

H. Made of tubulin in eukaryotes

I. Made of flagellin in bacteria

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements concerning growth and reproduction is false?

a. Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms

b. A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive

c. Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive

d. Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves

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