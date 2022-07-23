A "9 + 2" arrangement of microtubules is seen in __________ .
a. archaeal flagella
b. bacterial flagella
c. eukaryotic flagella
d. all prokaryotic flagella
A "9 + 2" arrangement of microtubules is seen in __________ .
a. archaeal flagella
b. bacterial flagella
c. eukaryotic flagella
d. all prokaryotic flagella
Which of the following is true of Svedbergs?
a. They are not exact but are useful for comparisons.
b. They are abbreviated “sv.”
c. They are prokaryotic in nature but exhibit some eukaryotic characteristics.
d. They are an expression of sedimentation rate during high-speed centrifugation.
Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?
a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.
b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.
c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.
d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.
Which of the following is not associated with prokaryotic organisms?
a. Nucleoid
b. Glycocalyx
c. Cilia
d. Circular DNA
A local newspaper writer has contacted you, an educated microbiology student from a respected college. He wants to obtain scientific information for an article he is writing about “life” and poses the following query: “What is the difference between a living thing and a nonliving thing?” Knowing that he will edit your material to fit the article, give an intelligent, scientific response.
The term fluid mosaic has been used in describing the cytoplasmic membrane. How does each word of that phrase accurately describe our current understanding of a cell membrane?