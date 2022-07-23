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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 6
Chapter 3, Problem 6

Which of the following is true of Svedbergs?


a. They are not exact but are useful for comparisons.
b. They are abbreviated “sv.”
c. They are prokaryotic in nature but exhibit some eukaryotic characteristics.
d. They are an expression of sedimentation rate during high-speed centrifugation.

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1
Step 1: Understand what Svedbergs (S) represent in microbiology. They are units used to describe the sedimentation rate of particles, such as ribosomal subunits, during ultracentrifugation.
Step 2: Recall that the Svedberg unit is not a direct measure of size or mass but rather a measure of how fast a particle sediments when spun at high speed, which depends on both size and shape.
Step 3: Note that Svedberg units are abbreviated as 'S' (not 'sv.'), so option b is incorrect.
Step 4: Recognize that Svedbergs are not biological entities themselves (like prokaryotic or eukaryotic characteristics), so option c is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that Svedbergs express sedimentation rates during high-speed centrifugation and are useful for comparing particles, even though they are not exact measurements.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Svedberg Unit (S)

The Svedberg unit is a measure of sedimentation rate during centrifugation, reflecting how fast a particle sediments under centrifugal force. It is not a direct measure of size or mass but depends on shape and density, making it useful for comparing particles like ribosomal subunits.
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Sedimentation Rate and Centrifugation

Sedimentation rate refers to how quickly particles settle when spun at high speeds in a centrifuge. This rate depends on particle size, shape, and density, and is expressed in Svedberg units, which help differentiate cellular components such as ribosomes.
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Notation and Abbreviation of Svedbergs

Svedberg units are abbreviated as 'S' (capital S) rather than 'sv.' This notation is standard in microbiology and biochemistry to denote sedimentation coefficients, especially when describing ribosomal subunits or other macromolecules.
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Related Practice
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Compare bacterial cells and algal cells, giving at least four similarities and four differences.

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Which of the following is most associated with diffusion?


a. Symports

b. Antiports

c. Carrier proteins

d. Endocytosis

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Which of the following is not associated with prokaryotic organisms?


a. Nucleoid

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d. Circular DNA

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A local newspaper writer has contacted you, an educated microbiology student from a respected college. He wants to obtain scientific information for an article he is writing about “life” and poses the following query: “What is the difference between a living thing and a nonliving thing?” Knowing that he will edit your material to fit the article, give an intelligent, scientific response.

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Which of the following statements is true?


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b. Peptidoglycan is a fatty acid.

c. Gram-positive bacterial walls have a relatively thin layer of peptidoglycan anchored to the cytoplasmic membrane by teichoic acids.

d. Peptidoglycan is found mainly in the cell walls of fungi, algae, and plants.

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