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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 2
Chapter 4, Problem 2

Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”

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Step 1: Understand the concept of magnification in microbiology, which refers to the process of enlarging the appearance of an object, typically using optical instruments like microscopes.
Step 2: Analyze the student's definition: “Magnification makes things bigger.” While this is a simple and partially correct statement, it lacks precision and completeness.
Step 3: Explain that magnification does not physically increase the size of the object itself, but rather increases the apparent size or image of the object as seen through an instrument.
Step 4: Emphasize that magnification is usually expressed as a numerical value (e.g., 40x, 100x), indicating how many times larger the image appears compared to the actual object size.
Step 5: Suggest a more accurate definition, such as: “Magnification is the process by which an optical instrument enlarges the apparent size of an object, making it easier to observe fine details.”

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Magnification

Magnification refers to the process of enlarging the apparent size of an object as seen through an optical instrument, such as a microscope. It is quantified as the ratio of the image size to the actual size of the object, not just making things 'bigger' in a vague sense.
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Difference Between Magnification and Resolution

Magnification alone does not improve the clarity or detail of an image; resolution is the ability to distinguish two close points as separate. Understanding this distinction is crucial because simply making an image larger without improving resolution can result in a blurry or useless image.
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Role of Optical Instruments in Magnification

Microscopes and other optical devices use lenses to magnify objects by bending light rays to create a larger virtual image. The quality and design of these instruments determine how effectively magnification is achieved and how useful the enlarged image is for scientific observation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.

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Textbook Question

A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.

a. 10 times larger

b. 10 times smaller

c. 1000 times larger

d. 1000 times smaller

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Textbook Question

Label the microscope.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is smallest?

a. decimeter

d. millimeter

c. nanometer

d. micrometer

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Textbook Question

Label each photograph with the type of microscope used to acquire the image.


a. _______<IMAGE>

b. _______<IMAGE>

c. _______<IMAGE>

d. _______<IMAGE>

e. _______<IMAGE>

f. _______<IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.

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