Textbook Question
A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.
a. 10 times larger
b. 10 times smaller
c. 1000 times larger
d. 1000 times smaller
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A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.
a. 10 times larger
b. 10 times smaller
c. 1000 times larger
d. 1000 times smaller
Which of the following is smallest?
a. decimeter
d. millimeter
c. nanometer
d. micrometer
Label each photograph with the type of microscope used to acquire the image.
a. _______<IMAGE>
b. _______<IMAGE>
c. _______<IMAGE>
d. _______<IMAGE>
e. _______<IMAGE>
f. _______<IMAGE>
If an objective magnifies 40× and each binocular lens magnifies 15×, the total magnification of the object being viewed is ________.