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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 2
Chapter 4, Problem 2

A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.
a. 10 times larger
b. 10 times smaller
c. 1000 times larger
d. 1000 times smaller

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1
Understand the units involved: a nanometer (nm) and a micrometer (µm) are both units of length used to measure very small distances, commonly in microbiology and nanotechnology.
Recall the relationship between nanometers and micrometers: 1 micrometer (µm) is equal to 1000 nanometers (nm). This means that a micrometer is larger than a nanometer.
Analyze the question: since 1 µm = 1000 nm, a nanometer is smaller than a micrometer by a factor of 1000.
Translate this relationship into the options given: the nanometer is 1000 times smaller than a micrometer.
Therefore, the correct choice corresponds to the statement that a nanometer is 1000 times smaller than a micrometer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Units of Measurement in Microscopy

Nanometers and micrometers are units used to measure very small lengths, especially in microbiology. A nanometer (nm) is one billionth of a meter, while a micrometer (µm) is one millionth of a meter. Understanding these units helps in comparing sizes of microorganisms and cellular structures.
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Conversion Between Nanometers and Micrometers

To convert between nanometers and micrometers, remember that 1 micrometer equals 1000 nanometers. This means a nanometer is 1000 times smaller than a micrometer. This conversion is essential for interpreting microscopic measurements accurately.
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Scale and Magnitude in Microbiology

Grasping the scale difference between nanometers and micrometers is crucial for understanding the size of microbes and cellular components. Since many bacteria and viruses are measured in these units, knowing their relative sizes aids in visualizing and studying microscopic life forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how the principle, “electrons travel as waves,” applies to microscopy.

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Textbook Question

Label the microscope.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is smallest?

a. decimeter

d. millimeter

c. nanometer

d. micrometer

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Textbook Question

Label each photograph with the type of microscope used to acquire the image.


a. _______<IMAGE>

b. _______<IMAGE>

c. _______<IMAGE>

d. _______<IMAGE>

e. _______<IMAGE>

f. _______<IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.

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Textbook Question

Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”

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