Textbook Question
Explain how the principle, “electrons travel as waves,” applies to microscopy.
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Explain how the principle, “electrons travel as waves,” applies to microscopy.
Label the microscope.
Which of the following is smallest?
a. decimeter
d. millimeter
c. nanometer
d. micrometer
Label each photograph with the type of microscope used to acquire the image.
a. _______<IMAGE>
b. _______<IMAGE>
c. _______<IMAGE>
d. _______<IMAGE>
e. _______<IMAGE>
f. _______<IMAGE>
The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.
Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”