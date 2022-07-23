Textbook Question
Explain how the principle, “electrons travel as waves,” applies to microscopy.
1572
views
Explain how the principle, “electrons travel as waves,” applies to microscopy.
A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.
a. 10 times larger
b. 10 times smaller
c. 1000 times larger
d. 1000 times smaller
Label each photograph with the type of microscope used to acquire the image.
a. _______<IMAGE>
b. _______<IMAGE>
c. _______<IMAGE>
d. _______<IMAGE>
e. _______<IMAGE>
f. _______<IMAGE>
Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”
If an objective magnifies 40× and each binocular lens magnifies 15×, the total magnification of the object being viewed is ________.