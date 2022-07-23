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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Which of the following is smallest?
a. decimeter
d. millimeter
c. nanometer
d. micrometer

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the units of length given in the problem. These are all metric units used to measure length, but they differ by factors of ten.
Step 2: Recall the order of metric units from largest to smallest: decimeter (dm), millimeter (mm), micrometer (μm), and nanometer (nm).
Step 3: Convert each unit to meters to compare their sizes directly: 1 decimeter = 10\^{-1} meters, 1 millimeter = 10\^{-3} meters, 1 micrometer = 10\^{-6} meters, and 1 nanometer = 10\^{-9} meters.
Step 4: Compare the powers of ten in the conversions. The smaller the power of ten (more negative), the smaller the unit.
Step 5: Identify the unit with the smallest value in meters, which corresponds to the smallest unit among the options.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Units of Length

Metric units measure length or distance and are based on powers of ten. Common units include meters, decimeters, millimeters, micrometers, and nanometers, each representing different scales from larger to smaller.
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Order of Magnitude in Metric Units

Understanding the relative sizes of metric units involves knowing their prefixes: deci- (10^-1), milli- (10^-3), micro- (10^-6), and nano- (10^-9). Smaller prefixes indicate smaller units, so nanometers are much smaller than millimeters or decimeters.
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Application of Metric Prefixes in Microbiology

In microbiology, measurements often require very small units like micrometers and nanometers to describe sizes of cells and molecules. Recognizing these units helps in accurately interpreting microscopic scales and comparing sizes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how the principle, “electrons travel as waves,” applies to microscopy.

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Textbook Question

A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.

a. 10 times larger

b. 10 times smaller

c. 1000 times larger

d. 1000 times smaller

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Textbook Question

Label each photograph with the type of microscope used to acquire the image.


a. _______<IMAGE>

b. _______<IMAGE>

c. _______<IMAGE>

d. _______<IMAGE>

e. _______<IMAGE>

f. _______<IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”

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Textbook Question

If an objective magnifies 40× and each binocular lens magnifies 15×, the total magnification of the object being viewed is ________.

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