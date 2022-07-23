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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Label each photograph with the type of microscope used to acquire the image.


a. _______<IMAGE>
b. _______<IMAGE>
c. _______<IMAGE>
d. _______<IMAGE>
e. _______<IMAGE>
f. _______<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the characteristics of each type of microscope commonly used in microbiology, such as light microscopes (bright-field, phase-contrast, fluorescence), electron microscopes (scanning electron microscope - SEM, transmission electron microscope - TEM), and confocal microscopes.
Step 2: Examine each photograph carefully, noting key features such as color, resolution, depth of field, and the type of detail visible (surface texture, internal structures, fluorescence patterns).
Step 3: Match the observed features in each image to the known capabilities of each microscope type. For example, bright-field microscopy shows stained cells with color, SEM provides detailed 3D surface images, TEM shows high-resolution internal structures in black and white, and fluorescence microscopy shows bright colors against a dark background.
Step 4: Label each photograph with the microscope type that best fits the observed image characteristics based on your analysis from Step 3.
Step 5: Double-check your labels by comparing them to reference images or descriptions from your textbook or lecture notes to ensure accuracy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Microscopes

Microscopes vary based on their imaging techniques and magnification capabilities, including light microscopes (bright-field, phase-contrast, fluorescence) and electron microscopes (scanning and transmission). Each type is suited for different sample types and resolutions, influencing the image's appearance.
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Image Characteristics and Resolution

Different microscopes produce images with distinct features such as color, contrast, depth, and resolution. For example, electron microscopes provide high-resolution, black-and-white images showing fine structural details, while light microscopes often show colored or stained samples with lower resolution.
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Sample Preparation Techniques

The method used to prepare samples affects the microscope type and image quality. Techniques like staining, freezing, or coating with metals are specific to certain microscopes and help enhance contrast or preserve structures, aiding in correct identification of the microscope used.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how the principle, “electrons travel as waves,” applies to microscopy.

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Textbook Question

A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.

a. 10 times larger

b. 10 times smaller

c. 1000 times larger

d. 1000 times smaller

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Textbook Question

Label the microscope.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is smallest?

a. decimeter

d. millimeter

c. nanometer

d. micrometer

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Textbook Question

Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”

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Textbook Question

If an objective magnifies 40× and each binocular lens magnifies 15×, the total magnification of the object being viewed is ________.

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