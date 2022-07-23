Textbook Question
____________________ is a recombination event that occurs during gamete formation in eukaryotes.
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____________________ is a recombination event that occurs during gamete formation in eukaryotes.
Which of the following methods of DNA repair involves enzymes that recognize and correct nucleotide errors in unmethylated strands of DNA?
a. Light repair of T dimers
b. Dark repair of P dimers
c. Mismatch repair
d. SOS response
A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .
__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.
In translation, the site through which tRNA molecules leave a ribosome is called the:
a. A site
b. X site
c. P site
d. E site
Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.