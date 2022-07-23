Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 9
Chapter 7, Problem 9

The Ames test ___________.


a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens
b. s time intensive and costly
c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media
d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the Ames test: it is a biological assay used to assess the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds by observing whether they cause mutations in the DNA of certain bacteria.
Recall that the Ames test uses auxotrophic strains of bacteria, which are mutants that cannot synthesize a particular nutrient (often histidine) and require it to be supplied in the medium.
Recognize that the test includes the use of liver extract (S9 mix) to simulate mammalian metabolism, as some chemicals become mutagenic only after metabolic activation.
Note that the test detects mutagens by measuring the rate at which the auxotrophic bacteria revert to prototrophy (ability to grow without the supplemented nutrient), indicating mutation.
Evaluate each answer choice based on these points: the correct description should mention the use of auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens, rather than claiming the test is time intensive, isolates mutants by eliminating wild types, or proves carcinogenicity directly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ames Test Purpose and Principle

The Ames test is a biological assay used to detect chemical substances that cause mutations in DNA, indicating potential mutagenic and carcinogenic properties. It uses specially engineered bacteria to reveal whether a chemical can induce genetic mutations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
The Ames Test

Use of Auxotrophic Bacteria and Liver Extract

The test employs auxotrophic strains of bacteria that cannot grow without a specific nutrient unless a mutation restores this ability. Liver extract is added to simulate mammalian metabolism, which can activate pro-mutagens into mutagens, making the test more relevant to human exposure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:37
Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs

Interpretation and Limitations of the Ames Test

While the Ames test indicates mutagenic potential, it does not definitively prove carcinogenicity in humans. It is a rapid, cost-effective screening tool but requires further testing to confirm cancer risk, as not all mutagens cause cancer and vice versa.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
The Ames Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

____________________ is a recombination event that occurs during gamete formation in eukaryotes.

1358
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following methods of DNA repair involves enzymes that recognize and correct nucleotide errors in unmethylated strands of DNA?

a. Light repair of T dimers

b. Dark repair of P dimers

c. Mismatch repair

d. SOS response

1479
views
Textbook Question

A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .

1442
views
Textbook Question

__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.

1395
views
Textbook Question

In translation, the site through which tRNA molecules leave a ribosome is called the:

a. A site

b. X site

c. P site

d. E site

1348
views
Textbook Question

Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

1650
views