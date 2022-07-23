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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 7, Problem 8

In translation, the site through which tRNA molecules leave a ribosome is called the:
a. A site
b. X site
c. P site
d. E site

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the three main sites on a ribosome involved in translation: the A site (aminoacyl site), the P site (peptidyl site), and the E site (exit site).
Understand the function of each site: the A site is where the incoming tRNA carrying an amino acid binds, the P site holds the tRNA with the growing polypeptide chain, and the E site is where tRNA molecules exit the ribosome after their amino acid has been added.
Identify that the question asks specifically for the site through which tRNA molecules leave the ribosome.
Match this function to the correct site name, which is the E site (exit site).
Confirm that the correct answer corresponds to option d. E site.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ribosome Structure and Function

Ribosomes are molecular machines in cells that synthesize proteins by translating mRNA sequences. They have three key sites—A (aminoacyl), P (peptidyl), and E (exit)—which coordinate the entry, peptide bond formation, and exit of tRNA molecules during translation.
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Structure of Prokaryotic Ribosomes

tRNA Role in Translation

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules bring specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching their anticodon with the mRNA codon. After delivering their amino acid, tRNAs move through the ribosome sites and eventually exit, allowing the process to continue efficiently.
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Ribosomal tRNA Binding Sites

The E Site in Translation

The E site (exit site) is the location on the ribosome where tRNA molecules, having transferred their amino acid to the growing polypeptide chain, leave the ribosome. This site ensures proper recycling of tRNAs during protein synthesis.
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Ribosomal tRNA Binding Sites
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .

a. Methylation

b. Restriction

c. Transcription

d. Transversion

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A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .

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__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.

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Textbook Question

The Ames test ___________.


a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens

b. s time intensive and costly

c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media

d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic

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Textbook Question

Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

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Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

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