The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .
__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.
The Ames test ___________.
a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens
b. s time intensive and costly
c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media
d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic
Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.