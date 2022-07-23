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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 14
Chapter 5, Problem 14

In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.

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1
Identify the process that modifies eukaryotic mRNA before it is translated into protein. This process is called RNA splicing.
Understand that during RNA splicing, non-coding sequences called introns are removed from the pre-mRNA.
Recognize that the remaining coding sequences, called exons, are joined together to form the mature mRNA.
Note that this mature mRNA is then ready to be translated into protein by the ribosome.
Know that the complex responsible for carrying out RNA splicing is called the spliceosome.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Processing in Eukaryotes

In eukaryotic cells, the initial mRNA transcript (pre-mRNA) undergoes processing before translation. This includes modifications such as 5' capping, 3' polyadenylation, and splicing, which prepare the mRNA for stability, export from the nucleus, and efficient translation into protein.
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Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing

Introns and Exons

Eukaryotic genes contain coding regions called exons and non-coding regions called introns. During mRNA processing, introns are removed, and exons are joined together to form a continuous coding sequence that can be translated into a functional protein.
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2) RNA Splicing Creates Mature mRNA

Spliceosome

The spliceosome is a large RNA-protein complex responsible for removing introns from pre-mRNA and joining exons. It recognizes specific nucleotide sequences at intron-exon boundaries and catalyzes the splicing reaction, ensuring accurate mRNA maturation.
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2) RNA Splicing Creates Mature mRNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following helps to prevent mutations? Select all that apply.

a. Conjugation

b. Transposons

c. Transduction

d. DNA proofreading

e. Specialized transduction

f. Excision repair

1660
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Textbook Question

Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?

a. Contains uracil

b. Usually double stranded

c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells

d. Contains thymine

e. Is made by transcription

f. Contains adenine

g. Made of nucleotides

h. Contains ribose

i. Contains phosphodiester bonds

j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.

a. Methylation

b. Riboswitches

c. Operons

d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

e. Transcription factors

846
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Textbook Question

Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the genetic code table in the chapter to help you):

a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC

b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA

c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG

d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG

e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA

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Textbook Question

Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?

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