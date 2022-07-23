Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of gene expression: it is the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, typically a protein.
Recognize that protein synthesis is a major part of gene expression, involving two key stages: transcription (copying DNA to mRNA) and translation (assembling proteins from mRNA).
Note that gene expression encompasses the entire process from DNA to functional protein, but since proteins are the primary products, the terms often overlap in usage.
Consider that in many biological contexts, the focus is on the production of proteins, so 'gene expression' is frequently equated with 'protein synthesis' for simplicity.
Remember that while gene expression can also include RNA products that are not translated, the dominant and most studied outcome is protein synthesis, leading to the interchangeable use of the terms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Expression

Gene expression is the process by which information from a gene is used to produce a functional product, typically a protein. It involves transcription of DNA into mRNA and subsequent translation into a protein, linking genetic information to cellular function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:40
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression

Protein Synthesis

Protein synthesis refers specifically to the creation of proteins from amino acids, primarily through translation of mRNA on ribosomes. It is the final step in gene expression where the genetic code is converted into a functional protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Proteins

Relationship Between Gene Expression and Protein Synthesis

Protein synthesis is a key part of gene expression, making the terms closely related. While gene expression includes transcription and regulation steps, protein synthesis focuses on translating mRNA into proteins, which is why the terms are often used interchangeably.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:40
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?

2014
views
Textbook Question

In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.

1076
views
Textbook Question

Label the following as a biological, chemical, or physical mutagen:

UV radiation:

Transposons:

Cigarette smoke:

Viruses:

X-rays:

Plasmids:

Alcohol:

1464
views
Textbook Question

For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.

1547
views
Textbook Question

What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?

1461
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.

a. Methylation

b. Riboswitches

c. Operons

d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

e. Transcription factors

846
views