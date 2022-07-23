How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?
Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?
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Key Concepts
Gene Expression
Protein Synthesis
Relationship Between Gene Expression and Protein Synthesis
In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.
Label the following as a biological, chemical, or physical mutagen:
UV radiation:
Transposons:
Cigarette smoke:
Viruses:
X-rays:
Plasmids:
Alcohol:
For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.
What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?
Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.
a. Methylation
b. Riboswitches
c. Operons
d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
e. Transcription factors