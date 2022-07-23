Define and explain the importance of each of the following:
a. Catalase
b. Hydrogen peroxide
c. Peroxidase
d. Superoxide radical
e. Superoxide dismutase
Define and explain the importance of each of the following:
a. Catalase
b. Hydrogen peroxide
c. Peroxidase
d. Superoxide radical
e. Superoxide dismutase
A pastry chef accidentally inoculated a cream pie with six S. aureus cells. If S. aureus has a generation time of 60 minutes, how many cells would be in the cream pie after 7 hours?
Which of the lines best depicts the log phase of Listeria monocytogenes growing in a human?
By deep-freezing, bacteria can be stored without harm for extended periods. Why do refrigeration and freezing preserve foods?
Which of the lines best depicts the log phase of a thermophile incubated at room temperature?
Assume you inoculated 100 facultatively anaerobic cells onto nutrient agar and incubated the plate aerobically. You then inoculated 100 cells of the same species onto nutrient agar and incubated the second plate anaerobically. After incubation for 24 hours, you should have
a. more colonies on the aerobic plate.
b. more colonies on the anaerobic plate.
c. the same number of colonies on both plates.