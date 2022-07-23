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Ch. 6 - Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial GrowthProblem 4
Chapter 6, Problem 4

Seven methods of measuring microbial growth were explained in this chapter. Categorize each as either a direct or an indirect method.

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Step 1: Understand the difference between direct and indirect methods of measuring microbial growth. Direct methods involve counting or measuring actual microbial cells, while indirect methods estimate growth by measuring related parameters.
Step 2: List the seven methods of measuring microbial growth mentioned in the chapter. Common methods include plate counts, microscopic counts, most probable number (MPN), dry weight, turbidity (optical density), metabolic activity, and genetic methods.
Step 3: Categorize each method based on whether it directly counts or measures cells (direct) or estimates growth through secondary indicators (indirect). For example, plate counts and microscopic counts are direct methods because they involve counting cells.
Step 4: Assign methods like turbidity measurement and metabolic activity to the indirect category, as they rely on changes in culture properties rather than direct cell counts.
Step 5: Summarize your categorization clearly, listing which methods fall under direct and which under indirect, reinforcing the conceptual understanding of how microbial growth can be assessed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Methods of Measuring Microbial Growth

Direct methods involve counting or measuring the actual number of microbial cells. Examples include plate counts, microscopic counts, and filtration methods. These techniques provide a direct estimate of cell numbers or colony-forming units.
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Indirect Methods of Measuring Microbial Growth

Indirect methods estimate microbial growth by measuring changes related to cell activity or biomass, such as turbidity, dry weight, or metabolic products. These methods do not count cells directly but infer growth from measurable changes in the culture.
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Comparison and Categorization of Growth Measurement Techniques

Understanding the differences between direct and indirect methods helps categorize each technique based on whether it measures cells themselves or related parameters. This classification aids in selecting appropriate methods depending on accuracy, speed, and experimental needs.
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Textbook Question

Assume you inoculated 100 facultatively anaerobic cells onto nutrient agar and incubated the plate aerobically. You then inoculated 100 cells of the same species onto nutrient agar and incubated the second plate anaerobically. After incubation for 24 hours, you should have

a. more colonies on the aerobic plate.

b. more colonies on the anaerobic plate.

c. the same number of colonies on both plates.

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