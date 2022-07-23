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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 3
Chapter 12, Problem 3

Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:
1. metacercaria
2. redia
3. adult
4. miracidium
5. cercaria
If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the life cycle stages of the parasite listed: metacercaria, redia, adult, miracidium, and cercaria.
Recall that the first intermediate host in many trematode (fluke) life cycles is typically a snail.
Understand that the miracidium is the free-swimming larval stage that infects the snail, but it does not develop inside the snail for long.
Recognize that inside the snail, the parasite undergoes asexual reproduction and develops into rediae (plural of redia), which then produce cercariae.
Conclude that the stage found inside the snail as the main developmental form is the redia (choice 2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Trematodes

Trematodes, or flukes, have complex life cycles involving multiple hosts and developmental stages. Understanding these stages—such as miracidium, redia, cercaria, metacercaria, and adult—is essential to identify where each stage occurs, especially in intermediate hosts like snails.
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Role of the Snail as First Intermediate Host

In trematode life cycles, the snail typically serves as the first intermediate host where early larval stages develop. The miracidium infects the snail and transforms into rediae, which multiply asexually before producing cercariae that leave the snail to continue the cycle.
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Identification of Larval Stages in the Snail

Within the snail, the parasite exists mainly as rediae and cercariae stages. Miracidia penetrate the snail, then develop into rediae, which produce cercariae. Metacercariae and adults are found in later hosts, not in the snail, making redia and cercaria the key stages inside the snail.
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Related Practice
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A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?

a. 0.5% peptone in tap water

b. 10% glucose in tap water

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Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.

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Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

1. Metacercaria

2. Redia

3. Adult

4. Miracidium

5. Cercaria


Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.

a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3

b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1

d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

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Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?

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Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?

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