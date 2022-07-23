A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?
a. 0.5% peptone in tap water
b. 10% glucose in tap water
A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?
a. 0.5% peptone in tap water
b. 10% glucose in tap water
Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.
Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.
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Use the following choices to answer the following question:
1. Metacercaria
2. Redia
3. Adult
4. Miracidium
5. Cercaria
Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.
a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3
b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3
c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3
Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?
Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?