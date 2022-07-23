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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 3
Chapter 12, Problem 3

Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.
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Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question asks to identify structures of a eukaryotic organism that has an affinity for keratin. Keratin is a structural protein found in skin, hair, and nails, so organisms with affinity for keratin often colonize or infect these tissues.
Step 2: Recall that many fungi, especially dermatophytes, have an affinity for keratin. These fungi have specialized structures that allow them to invade keratinized tissues. Common structures include hyphae (filamentous structures), conidia (asexual spores), and sometimes specialized attachment structures.
Step 3: Identify typical fungal structures in the image (if available). Look for filamentous branching structures (hyphae), which are characteristic of molds, or yeast-like cells if the organism is dimorphic. Also, note any spore-producing structures such as conidiophores or arthroconidia.
Step 4: Match the observed structures to their biological function. For example, hyphae penetrate keratinized tissue to absorb nutrients, while spores help in reproduction and dissemination. Understanding these roles helps confirm the identity of the structures.
Step 5: Summarize the identification by naming the structures based on their morphology and function, such as hyphae, conidia, or arthroconidia, and relate them to the organism's keratin affinity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Cell Structure

Eukaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles such as the nucleus, mitochondria, and endoplasmic reticulum. Understanding these structures helps identify the organism type and its cellular functions, distinguishing it from prokaryotes.
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Features of Eukaryotic Cells

Keratin Affinity in Microorganisms

Some eukaryotic microorganisms, like dermatophytes (a type of fungi), have an affinity for keratin, a protein found in skin, hair, and nails. This affinity allows them to colonize and degrade keratinized tissues, causing infections.
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Fungal Morphology and Identification

Fungi exhibit distinct structures such as hyphae, spores, and conidia that aid in identification. Recognizing these morphological features under a microscope is essential for naming and classifying keratin-affine eukaryotes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?

a. 0.5% peptone in tap water

b. 10% glucose in tap water

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Textbook Question

Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:

1. metacercaria

2. redia

3. adult

4. miracidium

5. cercaria

If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

e. 5

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

1. Metacercaria

2. Redia

3. Adult

4. Miracidium

5. Cercaria


Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.

a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3

b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1

d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?

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Textbook Question

How many phyla are represented in the following list of organisms: Echinococcus, Cyclospora, Aspergillus, Taenia, Toxoplasma, Trichinella?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

e. 5

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