A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?
a. 0.5% peptone in tap water
b. 10% glucose in tap water
A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?
a. 0.5% peptone in tap water
b. 10% glucose in tap water
Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:
1. metacercaria
2. redia
3. adult
4. miracidium
5. cercaria
If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
1. Metacercaria
2. Redia
3. Adult
4. Miracidium
5. Cercaria
Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.
a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3
b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3
c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3
Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?
How many phyla are represented in the following list of organisms: Echinococcus, Cyclospora, Aspergillus, Taenia, Toxoplasma, Trichinella?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5