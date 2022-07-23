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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 7
Chapter 13, Problem 7

Recall from Chapter 1 that Koch's postulates are used to determine the etiology of a
disease. Why is it difficult to determine the etiology of
a. a viral infection, such as influenza?
b. cancer?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Koch's postulates, which are a set of criteria used to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease. These include isolating the microorganism from a diseased organism, growing it in pure culture, causing the disease in a healthy organism by introducing the cultured microbe, and then re-isolating the same microbe from the newly diseased host.
Step 2: For part (a), consider why viral infections like influenza pose challenges to Koch's postulates. Viruses require host cells to replicate and cannot be grown in pure culture on standard media, which violates one of Koch's key criteria.
Step 3: Also for part (a), recognize that some viruses may cause disease only under certain conditions or in specific hosts, and asymptomatic carriers can harbor the virus without showing disease, complicating the direct cause-effect relationship.
Step 4: For part (b), analyze why cancer is difficult to attribute to a single causative agent using Koch's postulates. Cancer is a complex, multifactorial disease involving genetic mutations, environmental factors, and sometimes infectious agents, making it hard to isolate a single pathogen responsible for the disease.
Step 5: Additionally for part (b), note that cancer cells are derived from the host's own cells and are not infectious microorganisms, so the criteria of isolating and reintroducing a pathogen to cause disease do not apply in the same way as for infectious diseases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Koch's Postulates

Koch's postulates are a set of criteria used to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease. They require isolating the pathogen from a diseased host, growing it in pure culture, reproducing the disease in a healthy host, and re-isolating the same pathogen. These steps help confirm the etiology of infectious diseases.
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Koch's Postulates

Challenges in Applying Koch's Postulates to Viral Infections

Viruses cannot be grown in pure culture without host cells, making it difficult to fulfill Koch's postulates. Additionally, viral infections like influenza can vary in symptoms and severity, and some viruses may be present without causing disease, complicating the direct link between virus and illness.
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Complex Etiology of Cancer

Cancer is caused by multiple factors including genetic mutations, environmental influences, and sometimes infectious agents, making it a multifactorial disease. Unlike infectious diseases, cancer does not result from a single pathogen, so Koch's postulates cannot be directly applied to determine its cause.
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Complex Media
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;

(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.

a. 1, 2, 3

b. 3, 2, 1

c. 2, 1,3

d. 3, 1, 2

e. 1, 3, 2

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Textbook Question

The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by

a. the host species.

b. the type of cells.

c. the availability of an attachment site.

d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.

e. all of the above

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Textbook Question

An example of lysogeny in animals could be

a. slow viral infections.

b. latent viral infections.

c. T-even bacteriophages.

d. infections resulting in cell death.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. Viruses contain DNA or RNA.

b. The nucleic acid of a virus is surrounded by a protein coat.

c. Viruses multiply inside living cells using viral mRNA, tRNA, and ribosomes.

d. Viruses cause the synthesis of specialized infectious elements.

e. Viruses multiply inside living cells.

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Textbook Question

Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?

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