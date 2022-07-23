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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 6
Chapter 14, Problem 6

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.
On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital.
Identify the incubation period for this case of bubonic plague.
a. September 3-5
b. September 3-6
c. September 6-7
d. September 6-17

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the incubation period definition. The incubation period is the time interval between exposure to an infectious agent and the appearance of the first symptoms.
Step 2: Identify the date of exposure. The child was scratched and bitten by the cat on September 3, which is the likely point of infection with Yersinia pestis.
Step 3: Identify the date when symptoms first appeared. The child experienced fever, chills, and vomiting starting on September 6.
Step 4: Calculate the incubation period by determining the time between exposure (September 3) and the onset of symptoms (September 6).
Step 5: Match this time interval to the given options to select the correct incubation period.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Incubation Period

The incubation period is the time between exposure to a pathogen and the appearance of the first symptoms. It helps determine when infection likely began and is crucial for understanding disease progression and timing of transmission.
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Bubonic Plague and Yersinia pestis

Bubonic plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, typically transmitted through flea bites or animal scratches. It presents with fever, swollen lymph nodes (buboes), and systemic symptoms, requiring prompt antibiotic treatment.
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Clinical Timeline and Symptom Onset

Analyzing the timeline of exposure, symptom onset, and diagnosis is essential to identify the incubation period. In this case, the cat scratch (exposure) occurred on September 3, and symptoms began on September 6, indicating the incubation period length.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put the following in the correct order to describe the pattern of disease: period of convalescence, prodromal period, period of decline, incubation period, period of illness.

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital

Identify the prodromal period for this disease.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

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Textbook Question

Distinguish symptoms from signs as signals of disease.

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Textbook Question

Why are some organisms that constitute the normal microbiota described as commensals, whereas others are described as mutualistic?

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?

a. Influenza-animal

b. Rabies-animal

c. Botulism-nonliving

d. Anthrax-nonliving

e. Toxoplasmosis-cats

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Textbook Question

How can a local infection become a systemic infection?

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