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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 5
Chapter 17, Problem 5

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn.

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1
Identify the role of each antibody class listed: IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, and IgM, focusing on their functions in the immune system.
Recall that the antibody class responsible for crossing the placenta to provide passive immunity to the fetus is a key factor in this question.
Understand that this antibody also provides protection to the newborn by being present in the blood and extracellular fluid.
Recognize that IgG is the only antibody class that can efficiently cross the placental barrier to protect the fetus and newborn.
Match the statement 'Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn' with the antibody class IgG (option d).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunoglobulin G (IgG)

IgG is the most abundant antibody in blood and extracellular fluid, playing a key role in long-term immunity. It is unique among antibodies because it can cross the placenta, providing passive immunity to the fetus and newborn, protecting them from infections during early life.
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IgG

Passive Immunity

Passive immunity involves the transfer of active antibodies from one individual to another, such as from mother to fetus through the placenta. This immunity provides immediate but temporary protection against pathogens without the recipient's immune system producing the antibodies.
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Passive vs. Active Transport

Antibody Classes and Functions

Antibodies (immunoglobulins) are classified into five main types (IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, IgM), each with distinct roles. Understanding their specific functions, such as IgA in mucosal immunity or IgE in allergic responses, is essential to correctly match antibodies to their biological roles.
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Classes of Antibodies
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

The first antibodies synthesized; especially effective against microorganisms.

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Textbook Question

Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.

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Textbook Question

a. In the following graph, at time A the host was injected with tetanus toxoid. Show the response to a booster dose at time B.

b. Draw the antibody response of this same individual to exposure to a new antigen at time B.

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Textbook Question

Diagram the roles that T cells and B cells play in immunity.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

A newborn’s immunity to yellow fever.

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Textbook Question

Explain a function for the following types of cells: CTL, TH, and Treg. What is a cytokine?

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