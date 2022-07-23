Step 1: Understand the types of immunity listed. Innate resistance (a) is the natural, non-specific defense present from birth. Naturally acquired active immunity (b) occurs when a person is exposed to a pathogen and develops their own immune response. Naturally acquired passive immunity (c) involves the transfer of antibodies from mother to child, such as through the placenta or breast milk. Artificially acquired active immunity (d) results from vaccination, where an antigen is introduced to stimulate the immune system. Artificially acquired passive immunity (e) involves the injection of antibodies from an external source, such as antiserum.