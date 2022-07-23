Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. Innate resistance
b. Naturally acquired active immunity
c. Naturally acquired passive immunity
d. Artificially acquired active immunity
e. Artificially acquired passive immunity
A newborn’s immunity to yellow fever.
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Key Concepts
Innate Resistance
Naturally Acquired Passive Immunity
Active vs Passive Immunity
a. In the following graph, at time A the host was injected with tetanus toxoid. Show the response to a booster dose at time B.
b. Draw the antibody response of this same individual to exposure to a new antigen at time B.
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn.
Diagram the roles that T cells and B cells play in immunity.
Explain a function for the following types of cells: CTL, TH, and Treg. What is a cytokine?
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. Innate resistance
b. Naturally acquired active immunity
c. Naturally acquired passive immunity
d. Artificially acquired active immunity
e. Artificially acquired passive immunity
The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.