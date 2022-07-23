Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 4
Chapter 26, Problem 4
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the clinical context and microscopic findings. The problem states that epithelial cells in a vaginal smear are covered with bacteria, which is a key clue for identifying the causative organism.
Step 2: Recall the characteristic features of each organism listed: Candida (a yeast), Chlamydia (an intracellular bacterium), Gardnerella (a bacterium associated with bacterial vaginosis), Neisseria (a genus including Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a diplococcus bacterium), and Trichomonas (a protozoan parasite).
Step 3: Focus on the clue 'epithelial cells covered with bacteria.' This description is classic for 'clue cells,' which are vaginal epithelial cells coated with bacteria, typically seen in bacterial vaginosis caused by Gardnerella vaginalis.
Step 4: Eliminate other options based on their typical microscopic appearance: Candida shows budding yeast and pseudohyphae; Chlamydia is intracellular and not seen as bacteria covering cells; Neisseria appears as diplococci but not typically coating epithelial cells; Trichomonas is a motile protozoan, not bacteria.
Step 5: Conclude that the organism associated with epithelial cells covered with bacteria (clue cells) is Gardnerella, which is the best match from the given choices.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Clue Cells and Their Significance
Clue cells are vaginal epithelial cells covered with bacteria, typically seen in bacterial vaginosis. Their presence indicates an imbalance in normal vaginal flora, often due to overgrowth of Gardnerella vaginalis. Identifying clue cells under the microscope helps diagnose bacterial vaginosis.
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Archaeal Cell Membranes
Normal and Pathogenic Vaginal Microflora
The vaginal microbiome normally consists of Lactobacillus species that maintain acidic pH and inhibit pathogens. Disruption can lead to overgrowth of organisms like Gardnerella, Candida, or Trichomonas, causing infections. Understanding these microbes helps differentiate causes of vaginal symptoms.
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Microscopic Diagnostic Techniques in Vaginal Infections
Microscopic examination of vaginal smears involves identifying cells and microorganisms to diagnose infections. Techniques include wet mounts and Gram stains, which reveal bacteria, fungi, or protozoa. Recognizing characteristic features like clue cells or motile trichomonads guides accurate diagnosis.
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