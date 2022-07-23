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Chapter 27, Problem 10

These nitrogen-fixing prokaryotes provide nitrogen fertilizer in rice paddies; they live symbiotically in the cells of the freshwater plant Azolla.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the key characteristics described: nitrogen-fixing prokaryotes that provide nitrogen fertilizer in rice paddies and live symbiotically inside the freshwater plant Azolla. Recall that nitrogen-fixing prokaryotes convert atmospheric nitrogen (N\_2) into ammonia (NH\_3), which plants can use for growth, a process called biological nitrogen fixation. View full solution Consider the types of nitrogen-fixing bacteria associated with aquatic plants, especially those forming symbiotic relationships inside plant cells. Recognize that the genus Anabaena, a filamentous cyanobacterium, is known for living symbiotically within Azolla and fixing nitrogen in rice paddies. Conclude that the nitrogen-fixing prokaryotes described are cyanobacteria of the genus Anabaena, which provide nitrogen fertilizer through their symbiotic relationship with Azolla.

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