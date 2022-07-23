Textbook Question
Coliforms are used as indicator organisms of sewage pollution because
a. They are pathogens.
b. They ferment lactose.
c. They are abundant in human intestines.
d. They grow within 48 hours.
e. All of the above.
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Coliforms are used as indicator organisms of sewage pollution because
a. They are pathogens.
b. They ferment lactose.
c. They are abundant in human intestines.
d. They grow within 48 hours.
e. All of the above.
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Aerobic respiration
b. Anaerobic respiration
c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. Oxygenic photosynthesis
Bioremediation refers to the use of living organisms to remove pollutants. Describe three examples of bioremediation.
All of the following are effects of water pollution except
a. The spread of infectious diseases.
b. Increased eutrophication.
c. Increased BOD.
d. Increased growth of algae.
e. None of the above; all of these are effects of water pollution.