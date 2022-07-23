The following processes are used in wastewater treatment. Match the stage of treatment with the processes. Each choice can be used once, more than once, or not at all.
Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 27, Problem 9
All of the following are effects of water pollution except
a. The spread of infectious diseases.
b. Increased eutrophication.
c. Increased BOD.
d. Increased growth of algae.
e. None of the above; all of these are effects of water pollution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of water pollution and its common effects. Water pollution typically leads to the introduction of harmful substances or microorganisms into water bodies, which can impact ecosystems and human health.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is a known effect of water pollution. For example, the spread of infectious diseases (option a) can occur due to contaminated water carrying pathogens.
Step 3: Consider eutrophication (option b), which is the excessive growth of algae and aquatic plants caused by increased nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from pollutants.
Step 4: Analyze the concept of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) (option c), which increases when organic pollutants in water are decomposed by bacteria, consuming oxygen and reducing water quality.
Step 5: Evaluate the increased growth of algae (option d), which is a direct consequence of eutrophication and nutrient pollution in water bodies.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Water Pollution and Its Sources
Water pollution occurs when harmful substances contaminate water bodies, affecting aquatic life and human health. Common pollutants include pathogens, chemicals, and nutrients from industrial, agricultural, and domestic sources.
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Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD)
BOD measures the amount of oxygen required by microorganisms to decompose organic matter in water. Increased BOD indicates higher organic pollution, which can deplete oxygen levels and harm aquatic organisms.
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Eutrophication and Algal Growth
Eutrophication is the nutrient enrichment of water bodies, often from excess nitrogen and phosphorus, leading to excessive algae growth. This can cause oxygen depletion, harming aquatic ecosystems and promoting harmful algal blooms.
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Coliforms are used as indicator organisms of sewage pollution because
a. They are pathogens.
b. They ferment lactose.
c. They are abundant in human intestines.
d. They grow within 48 hours.
e. All of the above.
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These nitrogen-fixing prokaryotes provide nitrogen fertilizer in rice paddies; they live symbiotically in the cells of the freshwater plant Azolla.
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Outline the treatment process for drinking water.
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Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Aerobic respiration
b. Anaerobic respiration
c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. Oxygenic photosynthesis
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Bioremediation refers to the use of living organisms to remove pollutants. Describe three examples of bioremediation.
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