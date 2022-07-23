The following processes are used in wastewater treatment. Match the stage of treatment with the processes. Each choice can be used once, more than once, or not at all.
Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 27, Problem 8
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Aerobic respiration
b. Anaerobic respiration
c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. Oxygenic photosynthesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Carefully examine the image provided in the problem to identify key features such as the presence or absence of oxygen production, types of pigments, electron donors, or any other metabolic indicators.
Step 2: Recall the definitions and characteristics of each metabolic process: (a) aerobic respiration uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor; (b) anaerobic respiration uses a molecule other than oxygen as the final electron acceptor; (c) anoxygenic photosynthesis does not produce oxygen and uses electron donors like H2S; (d) oxygenic photosynthesis produces oxygen and uses water as the electron donor.
Step 3: Match the observed features in the image to the characteristics of each process. For example, if oxygen production is indicated, it suggests oxygenic photosynthesis; if sulfur compounds are involved, it may indicate anoxygenic photosynthesis.
Step 4: Use the process of elimination by ruling out options that do not fit the observed data from the image, such as excluding aerobic respiration if no oxygen is involved or anaerobic respiration if photosynthesis is clearly depicted.
Step 5: Assign the correct letter choice (a, b, c, or d) to each question based on your analysis and understanding of the metabolic processes illustrated.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Aerobic and Anaerobic Respiration
Aerobic respiration uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor to produce energy efficiently, while anaerobic respiration uses other molecules like nitrate or sulfate in the absence of oxygen. Both processes generate ATP but differ in energy yield and environmental conditions.
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Oxygenic and Anoxygenic Photosynthesis
Oxygenic photosynthesis produces oxygen by splitting water molecules and is performed by plants, algae, and cyanobacteria. Anoxygenic photosynthesis does not produce oxygen and uses other electron donors like hydrogen sulfide, common in certain bacteria.
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Electron Transport Chain and Energy Production
The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes that transfer electrons to generate a proton gradient, driving ATP synthesis. The type of electron acceptor (oxygen or other molecules) determines whether respiration is aerobic or anaerobic, affecting energy output.
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Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Aerobic respiration
b. Anaerobic respiration
c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. Oxygenic photosynthesis
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All of the following are effects of water pollution except
a. The spread of infectious diseases.
b. Increased eutrophication.
c. Increased BOD.
d. Increased growth of algae.
e. None of the above; all of these are effects of water pollution.
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