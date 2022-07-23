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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 28, Problem 6

The term 12D treatment refers to
a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.
b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.
c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.
d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the term '12D treatment' is related to food microbiology and sterilization processes, specifically targeting Clostridium botulinum endospores, which are highly resistant and dangerous in food safety.
Recall that 'D-value' in microbiology refers to the time required at a certain temperature to reduce the microbial population by 90%, or one log cycle (i.e., a 10-fold reduction).
Recognize that a '12D treatment' means applying a process that achieves a 12 log reduction in the number of C. botulinum endospores, which corresponds to reducing the population by a factor of 10^{12}.
Evaluate the options given: (a) refers to killing 12 bacteria, which is not the correct scale; (b) mentions 12 different treatments, which is unrelated; (c) correctly describes a 10^{12} reduction in C. botulinum endospores; (d) refers to thermophilic bacteria, which is not specific to the 12D concept.
Conclude that the correct understanding of '12D treatment' is a sterilization process that achieves a 10^{12} reduction in C. botulinum endospores, ensuring food safety by effectively eliminating this pathogen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal Reduction Time (D-value)

The D-value is the time required at a certain temperature to kill 90% (one log reduction) of a specific microorganism. It is a standard measure used in food microbiology to assess the effectiveness of heat treatments in reducing microbial populations.
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12D Treatment in Food Safety

A 12D treatment refers to a heat process that achieves a 12-log (10¹²) reduction in Clostridium botulinum spores, ensuring food safety by effectively eliminating this highly heat-resistant pathogen in canned foods.
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Clostridium botulinum Endospores

C. botulinum produces heat-resistant endospores that can survive inadequate processing and cause botulism. Understanding their resistance is crucial for designing thermal treatments that ensure food safety.
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