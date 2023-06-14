Boost your knowledge with Organic Chemistry Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
261 Decks
- Naming Ketones quiz #121. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition10 Terms
- Hemiacetal quiz #121. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition10 Terms
- Acetal quiz #121. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition10 Terms
- Wittig Reaction quiz #121. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition10 Terms
- Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz #122. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS10 Terms
- Naming Esters quiz #122. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS10 Terms
- Naming Amides quiz #122. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS10 Terms
- Carboxylation quiz22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS10 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Thioesters quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides10 Terms