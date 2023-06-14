Boost your knowledge with Organic Chemistry Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
142 Decks
- Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond10 Terms
- EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond10 Terms
- Phenol Acidity quiz20. Phenols10 Terms
- Naming Ketones quiz21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition10 Terms
- Carboxylation quiz22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS10 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Thioesters quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides10 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides10 Terms
- Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides10 Terms
- Condensation Reactions quiz25. Condensation Chemistry10 Terms