Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Managing Weight
Multiple Choice
Running approximately 7 mph burns about 12 calories per minute. If a slice of pepperoni pizza contains 330 calories, calculate Conor’s caloric energy change after consuming 4 pizza slices and running for 1.5 hours at 7 mph?
A
–240 calories
B
+83 calories
C
+240 calories
D
–115 calories
E
0 calories
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the total caloric intake from consuming 4 slices of pizza. Multiply the calories per slice (330 calories) by the number of slices (4). Use the formula: \( \text{Total Calories from Pizza} = 330 \times 4 \).
Step 2: Determine the total calories burned by running for 1.5 hours at 7 mph. First, convert 1.5 hours into minutes (1.5 hours = 90 minutes). Then, multiply the calories burned per minute (12 calories) by the total minutes (90). Use the formula: \( \text{Calories Burned} = 12 \times 90 \).
Step 3: Calculate the net caloric energy change by subtracting the calories burned from the total caloric intake. Use the formula: \( \text{Net Caloric Change} = \text{Total Calories from Pizza} - \text{Calories Burned} \).
Step 4: Compare the calculated net caloric energy change to the provided answer choices to determine the correct value.
Step 5: Verify the calculations to ensure accuracy and confirm the correct answer matches the provided solution (+240 calories).
