Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Managing Weight
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a key difference between a flexitarian diet and a vegetarian diet?
A
The flexitarian diet is plant-based unlike the vegetarian diet.
B
The flexitarian diet is plant-based like the vegetarian diet but also includes some animal products.
C
The vegetarian diet is plant-based that focuses only on vegetables and no other food source.
D
There is no difference between the two diets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of both diets: A vegetarian diet is primarily plant-based and excludes meat, fish, and poultry, though some variations (e.g., lacto-ovo vegetarians) may include dairy and eggs. A flexitarian diet, on the other hand, is also plant-based but allows for occasional inclusion of animal products such as meat, fish, or poultry.
Identify the key distinction: The flexitarian diet is more flexible compared to the vegetarian diet, as it permits limited consumption of animal products while still emphasizing plant-based eating.
Analyze the provided options: Evaluate each statement to determine which one accurately reflects the difference between the two diets. For example, the statement 'The flexitarian diet is plant-based like the vegetarian diet but also includes some animal products' aligns with the definition of a flexitarian diet.
Eliminate incorrect options: Disregard statements that are factually inaccurate, such as 'The flexitarian diet is plant-based unlike the vegetarian diet' (since both diets are plant-based) or 'There is no difference between the two diets' (as there is a clear difference).
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, choose the statement that correctly highlights the difference between the flexitarian and vegetarian diets.
