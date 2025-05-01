Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Alcohol Overview
Multiple Choice
Taylor has consumed 4 standard drinks of 80 proof liquor. How long will it take for Taylor to metabolize all the alcohol in his system?
A
2 hrs
B
5 hrs
C
4 hrs
D
3 hrs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of alcohol metabolism. The human body metabolizes alcohol at an average rate of approximately 0.015 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) per hour. This rate is relatively constant and does not vary significantly between individuals.
Step 2: Determine the amount of alcohol consumed. A 'standard drink' typically contains about 14 grams of pure alcohol. Since Taylor consumed 4 standard drinks, calculate the total amount of alcohol consumed by multiplying 4 by 14 grams.
Step 3: Estimate the time required to metabolize the alcohol. The liver processes alcohol at a steady rate. To calculate the time, divide the total amount of alcohol consumed by the average rate of metabolism (0.015 BAC per hour).
Step 4: Consider any additional factors that might influence the metabolism rate, such as Taylor's weight, gender, and overall health. However, for this problem, assume the average rate of 0.015 BAC per hour applies.
Step 5: Compare the calculated time to the provided options (2 hrs, 3 hrs, 4 hrs, 5 hrs) to determine the closest match. This will give you the correct answer.
