Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Alcohol Overview
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Allysa had a few drinks tonight and decided to drive home afterwards. Her blood alcohol concentration was measured to be 0.06%. Was it a good idea for her to drive home?
A
No, as she is always impaired.
B
No, as she is usually impaired.
C
No, as she is sometimes impaired.
D
Yes, as she is sometimes impaired.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC): BAC is a measure of the amount of alcohol in a person's bloodstream. It is expressed as a percentage. For example, a BAC of 0.06% means there are 0.06 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.
Learn the effects of alcohol at different BAC levels: At a BAC of 0.06%, individuals may experience reduced reaction time, impaired judgment, and decreased coordination. These effects can make driving unsafe.
Review legal and safety guidelines: In many countries, the legal limit for driving is a BAC of 0.08%. However, impairment can begin at much lower levels, and even a BAC of 0.06% can significantly increase the risk of accidents.
Consider the ethical and safety implications: Even if Allysa's BAC is below the legal limit, driving with any level of impairment poses a risk to herself and others on the road. It is always safer to avoid driving after consuming alcohol.
Conclude based on the information: Allysa's decision to drive with a BAC of 0.06% was not a good idea, as she is likely impaired to some degree. The safest choice would have been to arrange for alternative transportation.
Watch next
Master Introduction Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice