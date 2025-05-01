Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Exercise Program
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about physical activity is correct?
A
When planning an exercise routine, different muscle groups should be trained on separate days to allow for recovery.
B
Cardiorespiratory training is designed to increase muscle strength.
C
It’s not necessary to stay physically active throughout the day if you already exercise every week.
D
Moving a light weight has no effect on building strength, only heavy lifting improves muscle strength.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts in the question. The question is about physical activity and its principles, such as recovery, cardiorespiratory training, daily activity, and strength training. Each statement needs to be evaluated based on these principles.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'When planning an exercise routine, different muscle groups should be trained on separate days to allow for recovery.' This aligns with the principle of muscle recovery, which is essential for preventing overtraining and promoting muscle growth. This statement is correct.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Cardiorespiratory training is designed to increase muscle strength.' Cardiorespiratory training primarily focuses on improving heart and lung function, endurance, and overall cardiovascular health, not muscle strength. This statement is incorrect.
Step 4: Assess the third statement: 'It’s not necessary to stay physically active throughout the day if you already exercise every week.' Regular physical activity throughout the day is important for overall health, even if you exercise weekly. Prolonged sedentary behavior can have negative health effects. This statement is incorrect.
Step 5: Examine the fourth statement: 'Moving a light weight has no effect on building strength, only heavy lifting improves muscle strength.' Strength training can involve both light and heavy weights, depending on the number of repetitions and the individual's fitness level. Light weights with high repetitions can still contribute to muscle endurance and strength. This statement is incorrect.
