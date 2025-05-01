Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Health Benefits of Exercise
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the relationship between exercise and physical health is incorrect?
A
Exercise improves mental health by preventing depression.
B
Resistance training exercises help maintain bone density in adults.
C
Exercise improves insulin sensitivity of cells which reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.
D
Aerobic exercises improve cardiorespiratory function by strengthening heart muscles and improving oxygen intake.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem asks to identify the incorrect statement about the relationship between exercise and physical health. This requires analyzing each statement for its accuracy based on scientific knowledge.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Exercise improves mental health by preventing depression.' This is a scientifically supported statement. Regular physical activity has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety by releasing endorphins and improving mood.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Resistance training exercises help maintain bone density in adults.' This is also correct. Resistance training, such as weightlifting, stimulates bone remodeling and helps maintain or improve bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Exercise improves insulin sensitivity of cells which reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.' This is accurate. Regular exercise enhances the ability of cells to respond to insulin, thereby lowering blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Aerobic exercises improve cardiorespiratory function by strengthening heart muscles and improving oxygen intake.' This is correct. Aerobic exercises, such as running or swimming, enhance the efficiency of the heart and lungs, improving overall cardiorespiratory fitness. Since all other statements are correct, the first statement is the one that is incorrect in this context.
Watch next
Master Health Benefits of Exercise Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning